Chhattisgarh Horror! Mobile phone explodes during use while charging, kills 12-year-old boy playing games on it

In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life when his mobile phone exploded in his hands while he was playing games on the mobile phone. The explosion was so powerful and his intestines spilled out. As per the report by the Times of India, his family members rolled a thick cloth around him to keep the intestines in. This heart-wrenching incident was reported from Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district. The deceased identified as Ravi Sonwan was using his mobile phone when it was being plugged into a charging point at home. One of Ravi’s friends, who was watching him play, was also injured in the explosion.

Both the children were taken to the local community centre and then to Ambikapur hospital. However, Ravi was shifted to the district hospital late at night after his vital signs deteriorated. In addition to the ailing health of the child, getting an ambulance proved to be a torture as drivers were on indefinite strike over hike in salary. The family was forced to take Ravi in a taxi, even as a number of ambulances remained parked at the hospital. On Tuesday morning, the boy was taken to Ambikapur Medical College where he underwent several surgeries but died a few hours later. However, Ravi’s friend is expected to recover.

There have been many such accidents reported in the past as well where mobiles phones have cost lives of the people. In one such incident, a 24-year-old man died after his mobile phone exploded while it was being charged in Korma village in Rajasthan. The man was using his mobile phone, while it was put on charging and suddenly, the mobile battery exploded with a high sound causing him severe burn injuries on chest and hand. He was rushed in an unconscious state to a community health centre, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.