Chhattisgarh govt’s helicopter crashes at Raipur airport, two pilots killed

Raipur airport helicopter crash: A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur airport on Thursday night resulting in the death of two pilots, as per reports.

PTI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal as saying that the accident occurred during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at around 9:10 pm.

The two pilots on board the helicopter — identified as Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava — were seriously injured in the crash and taken to a nearby private hospital where they were declared dead.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.



इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है।



इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

Informing of the accident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted that both the pilots died in the accident.

He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, and wrote, “just got sad news about a state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Shrivastava passed away. May God give strength to their family members and peace to the departed soul.”

Chhattisgarh | A state helicopter crashed at Raipur airport today.



