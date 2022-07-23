Chhattisgarh govt to soon start process to recruit 10,000 school teachers: CM Baghel tells Assembly

The Chhattisgarh government has announced that it would soon start the process for recruitment of 10,000 school teachers in the state, where Assembly elections will be held next year. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made the announcement in the state assembly on Friday evening while answering to a debate on the demand proposals for the first supplementary budget of the ongoing financial year 2022-23.

“The process of recruitment of 10,000 new teachers will be started soon. Since 1998, the state government has recruited 14,000 teachers so far…,” he said.

Baghel said that as many as 163 mobile veterinary units would be rolled out soon for the treatment of animals, for which a provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made in the supplementary budget. In the supplementary budget, a provision of Rs 266 crore has been made for giving dealer margin amount to operators of Public Distribution System (PDS) shops under universal PDS scheme, Rs 100 crore for gram distribution in scheduled and general areas, Rs 250 crore for the construction works and procurement of medical equipment for medical colleges in Korba, Kanker and Mahasamund and a Cancer Institute in Bilaspur, Rs 25.50 crore for setting up ‘devgudi’ and ‘ghotul’ in tribal areas, he said.

Devgudi are places of worship of tribals, while ghotul is a tradition as per which young boys and girls come to celebrate any festival at a place called ghotul and they are free to choose their own life partner there.

“Despite the Centre slashing the state’s due share of financial resources, the state’s revenue receipt in the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 79,688 crore, which includes the revenue receipt of Rs 41,000 crore from the state itself. while from the Centre it stood at Rs 38,688 crore,” he said.

During the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the state government had borrowed a market loan of Rs 4,000 crore to arrange necessary resources for public welfare works and capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2021-22. Out of this loan amount, Rs 3000 crore have been paid, the chief minister added.

After discussion, the supplementary budget of Rs Rs 2904.42 crore for the ongoing fiscal was passed in the assembly. With the passage of the first supplementary budget, the size of the total state budget increased to Rs 1,15,507 crore for the financial year 2022-23.