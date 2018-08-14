Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon passes away at 90

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das (Twitter)

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon passed away today at the age of 90. He was admitted to the Ambedkar Hospital in the state’s capital city of Raipur yesterday after his health deteriorated.

Tandon, a five-time MLA from Amritsar and once from Rajpura, was appointed as the Chhattisgarh Governor in July 2014. He was kept on life support at the hospital since yesterday. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and was under observation, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, his secretary told news agency PTI.

The Governor was admitted to the hospital when his health worsened after he attended the dress rehearsal for the Independence Day parade.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has declared a seven-day state mourning following the demise of Balram Das Tandon, who belongs to Punjab. Tandon will also receive a guard of honour in Chhattisgarh, said the CM, adding that his mortal remains will subsequently be flown down to his hometown in Chandigarh.

Suresh Prabhu, the Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, tweeted expressing grief on the Governor’s death. He wrote, “Very Saddened to know that Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon passes away at the age of 90. He was very senior leader who devoted his whole life to inculcate values-based politics in his long chequered socio-politico life. We pay humble tribute to his memory.”

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences and prayers to the departed leader on his Twitter handle. “My prayers with family of Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon, who passes away at the age of 90. We lost one of the gem of our leader #RIPBalramDasTondon. He was admitted to a hospital in Raipur yesterday,” he wrote.

Balaramji was a founding member of the Jan Sangh that was founded in 1951. He also served as Punjab Jan Sangh secretary and later as President of the Punjab BJP. Under Parkash Singh Badal’s government, Balaramji served as a cabinet minister from 1977-79 and 1997-2002. In his long political career, he was also appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 1969 to 1970.