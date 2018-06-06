Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon not to accept the salary hike announced by Centre

The governor had written to the Accountant General (Audit), Chhattisgarh, last month expressing his willingness to continue with the old salary of Rs 1.10 lakh per month and refused to accept the revised salary, it said. (Twitter)

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon has declined the salary hike announced by the Centre in March this year, his office said today. Tandon will continue to draw Rs 1.10 lakh per month instead of the revised salary of Rs 3.5 lakh per month. He has decided not to accept the hike, as well as the arrears of revised salary (applicable from January 2016), a release from his office said. The governor had written to the Accountant General (Audit), Chhattisgarh, last month expressing his willingness to continue with the old salary of Rs 1.10 lakh per month and refused to accept the revised salary, it said.

The Accountant General gave his consent, it added. As per the notification issued by the Union Home Ministry in March, the salary of governors was increased to Rs 3.5 lakh per month from Rs 1.10 lakh per month, the release said.