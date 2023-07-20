Chhattisgarh government announces salary, DA hike for govt employees ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced a hike of 4 per cent in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for about 5 lakh government employees, a move that comes ahead of the Assembly polls due this year-end.

This is for the second time this month that the incumbent Congress government has increased the DA of employees. On July 6, it hiked the DA by 5 per cent. The latest hike will put an additional burden of Rs 800 crore per annum on the exchequer.

Baghel made this announcement during a discussion on the supplementary budget in the ongoing monsoon assembly session. He made pre-poll announcements worth Rs 2,000 crore, PTI reported.

“The state government will have to spend an additional Rs 800 crore. With this announcement, the DA of state government employees has become equal to that of central employees,” said the Chhattisgarh CM.

As the Chhattisgarh government tabled the first supplementary budget for the 2023-24 fiscal to seek approval of the House, Baghel announced a 27 per cent increase in the salary of 37,000 contract workers, costing the state an additional expenditure of Rs 350 crore.

The other announcements made by the CM include the monthly increase of Rs 4000 in the salary of daily wage earners, costing the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 240 crore.

He further said the police constables will be given an annual allowance of Rs 8000. After discussion, the supplementary budget of Rs 6,031 crore for the ongoing fiscal was passed in the Assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)