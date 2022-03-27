Chhattisgarh gives permission to Rajasthan for coal mining project on forest land in Parsa-Kanta block

The Government of India had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan in 2015.

The Chhattisgarh government has granted permission to Rajasthan’s state utility Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for coal mining in 1,136 hectares of forest land in the state. The approval has been given under the second phase of the Parsa East-Kanta Basan block. This came a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur. During the meeting, Gehlot requested Baghel for early issuance of permission for the mining in the coal block allotted to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RRVUN).

The decision is expected to ensure a smooth supply of coal to the thermal units in Rajasthan. Before the Chhattisgarh government, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change had cleared the project.

The Parsa East-Kanta Basan falls under Hasdeo Aranya was allocated to RRVUN while the Mining Developer and Operator of which is Adani Enterprises. According to the Indian Express, Phase I of the PEKB coal mine, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within eight years. Thus, it necessitated phase 2 mining.

Chhattisgarh government said in a statement that the District Collector and District Forest Divisional Officer of Sarguja have been directed to take the necessary action by following the conditions mentioned in the permission given to the RRVUN.

The Government of India had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and 5 MTPA capacity at Parsa to Rajasthan in 2015. Mining in the first phase of the Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block has been completed this month. In such a situation, due to the non-supply of coal for the power generation units of Rajasthan, there was a situation of power crisis in the state.