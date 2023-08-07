Watch VIDEO | Chhattisgarh girl climbs high-voltage tower after fight with boyfriend

In a fit of rage at her boyfriend, a girl climbed an 80-foot tower of high-tension power line in the Gaurela Pendra Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh. The situation got worse after her boyfriend also decided to follow her to the top of the tower.

The incident was captured on video and is making rounds on social media.

The video shows a couple climbing the electricity tower, putting their lives at risk. The woman had already reached the top when the man followed her to engage in a conversation, presumably trying to prevent any harmful actions.

Some local villagers noticed the duo atop the tower and immediately alerted the Pendra police station. After some time, with the intervention of local police, both individuals safely descended to the ground. The incident is currently under police investigation.

The video was also shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on X (formerly Twitter). His post garnered some humorous responses from X users. One person mentioned that scenes from the movie Sholay are still being imitated today. Another cleverly referred to the incident as “high voltage drama”, making a pun on the tower’s electricity connection.

We have been building transmission towers from ages. This is the first time I have seen someone climb them to commit suicide upset with her lover. Good news, the boyfriend followed her up and convinced her to climb down. All iz well #Chhattisgarh #today pic.twitter.com/3MRpbZ8RJI — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 6, 2023

Another said, “Thanks to govt of Chhattisgarh as no power was moving in wires.”

