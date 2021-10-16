Chhattisgarh: Ganja smuggler runs vehicle over religious procession in Jashpur; horrifying video goes viral

Baghel said that while both the accused have been arrested and action is being taken under IPC 302 and 304, it is necessary to investigate who is protecting them in Madhya Pradesh for drug smuggling.

In a tragic incident, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) ran over a religious procession in the Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh in broad daylight killing one person while injuring over 17. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms like Twitter. The unfortunate incident took place in Pathalgaon town where the religious procession for the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol was underway when the speeding SUV came from behind and ran over the devotees. Some people were seen chasing the vehicle which was found a short distance away. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel today announced compensation for the person killed and those injured in the accident.

Jashpur Superintendent of Police Vijay Agarwal confirmed one death, injuries to 15 people while 2 people were critically injured. The SP office informed that both accused – Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu have been arrested. It said that they are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh.

“SHO Pathalgaon line has been attached while ASI has been suspended. FIR has been registered u/s 302 & 304,” said Agarwal. The BJP had demanded that CM Bhupesh Baghel should take cognisance of the matter, announce a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and visit the district just like he went to Lakhimpur.

“It’s unfortunate. A ganja smuggler’s car came and crushed people leaving 16 injured, one dead. No police were present. CM should take cognizance of this matter. If he can go to Lakhimpur Kheri then he can go here also…He should give Rs 50 lakhs as compensation to the family of the dead and Rs 10 lakhs to the injured and critically injured should be shifted via helicopter to AIIMS Raipur. SP should be removed. It’s a total failure which shows the guts of anti-social elements,” said former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh yesterday.

ये वीडियो बेहद दर्दनाक है। छत्तीसगढ़ में नशा माफियाओं के हौसले बुलंद हो गए हैं, अब क्या धार्मिक जुलूस निकालने वालों को ऐसे ही कुचल दिया जाएगा। जशपुर एसपी को तत्काल हटाया जाए। मृतकों के परिजन को 50 लाख का मुआवजा और घायलों के इलाज की तुरंत व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/wzzHCF06lh — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) October 15, 2021

BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed CM Bhupesh Baghel saying he is busy helping the Gandhi family find a political ground in Uttar Pradesh. “A speeding vehicle runs over a Hindu religious procession in Jashpur, Chattisgarh, without any provocation whatsoever. This is the second such instance of communal profiling and assault on Hindus while CM Bhupesh Baghel is busy helping the Gandhi siblings find political ground in UP,” said Malviya.

A speeding vehicle runs over a Hindu religious procession in Jashpur, Chattisgarh, without any provocation whatsoever.

This is second such instance of communal profiling and assault on Hindus while CM @bhupeshbaghel is busy helping the Gandhi siblings find political ground in UP. pic.twitter.com/olheUNVPgG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel today announced compensation for the kins of the deceased. “Rs 50 lakh rupees will be provided to the family members of the deceased Late Shri Gaurav Agrawal ji who died in a road accident at Pathalgaon in Jashpur. Both the accused were arrested yesterday. The police administration has a line attached TI while the SI has been suspended. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said Baghel.

जशपुर के पत्थलगांव में सड़क हादसे में मृतक स्व श्री गौरव अग्रवाल जी के परिजनों को 50 लाख रुपए सहयोग राशि प्रदान की जाएगी। दोनों आरोपी कल ही गिरफ्तार हो गए थे। पुलिस प्रशासन ने टी आई को लाइन अटैच, एसआई को निलंबित कर दिया है। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 16, 2021

Baghel said that while both the accused have been arrested and action is being taken under IPC 302 and 304, it is necessary to investigate who is protecting them in Madhya Pradesh for drug smuggling.