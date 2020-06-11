Chhattisgarh: Four injured in fuel tank blast at steel plant in Raigarh district

The other two have been admitted to a hospital in Raigarh, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he added.
Four workers were injured, two of them critically, when a fuel tank exploded at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Thursday. The blast took place on Wednesday evening when the victims were cutting an old diesel tank with a gas cutter at a scrap yard in the premises of Jindal Steel and Power Limited in Patralapli village, located around 250 km from Raipur, Kotra Road police station house officer Yuvraj Tiwari said.
Police suspect there was some diesel or gas in the tank which may have come in contact with flame while it was
being cut with the gas cutter, causing an explosion. “Four people received burn injuries in the blast. Two of them were critically injured and shifted to a hospital in Raipur. The other two have been admitted to a hospital in
Raigarh, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he added.
