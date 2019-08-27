Chhattisgarh: Ex-CM Ajit Jogi risks losing Assembly seat after panel strips him of tribal status

Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi (PTI)

In a major setback for Ajit Jogi, a high powered panel has found that the former Chhattisgarh chief minister does not qualify as a scheduled tribe member and also announced the revocation of his tribal certificates. The development could result in a huge embarrassment for Jogi who currently serves as an MLA from his tribal reserved seat of Marwahi.

The latest development is a huge jolt for Jogi, who has been trying to prove the Scheduled Tribe status for him and his family for close to two decades now. The committee, which ruled him a non-tribal, was formed by the Congress-run state government on the instructions from the Chhattisgarh High Court earlier this year. In its report submitted on August 21, the committee maintained that the former CM had been unsuccessful in proving his tribal status. It asked the Bilaspur committee to take action under the Chhattisgarh Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Rules, 2013. The committee has also asked DSP rank police officer to recover all tribal certificates from Jogi.

In 2016, Jogi broke away from the Congress and formed Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ). Blaming the state government, he said that while Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi believed he was a tribal, state CM Bhupesh Baghel doesn’t. Alleging that the committee only listened to CM Bhupesh Baghel’s word, he told The Indian Express, “My son Amit Jogi was held as a Kanwar in a court case, and I am not a tribal?” he said.

In 2001, senior BJP tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai had challenged Ajit Jogi’s tribal status.The former CM has always maintained that he and his family members, who also fight polls on ST reserved seats, are from the Kanwar tribe. It was in 2011, that the case went up to apex court which ordered a high powered panel to determine the tribal status of Jogi.