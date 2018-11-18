Chhattisgarh elections: Rahul Gandhi promises to waive off farm loans within 10 days of forming government

“Within 10 days, the Congress Party is going to form the government in Chhattisgarh. Our chief minister will announce a farm loan waiver in 10 days,” he told media persons in the poll-bound state. (File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has promised to waive farm loans within 10 days in Chhattisgarh of assuming power in the state. He also claimed that his party is going to come to power in Chhattisgarh in the next 10 days and his party’s chief minister will announce farm loan waiver.

“Within 10 days, the Congress Party is going to form the government in Chhattisgarh. Our chief minister will announce a farm loan waiver in 10 days,” he told media persons in the poll-bound state after addressing back to back rallies in the state.

Gandhi on Sunday shared a small video of the interaction he had with the media persons in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The Congress leader also called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a press conference. “I believe one day our prime minister, with his 56-inch chest, will also address a press conference,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the video, he promised to waive off farm loans within 10 days of assuming power in the state. “Within 10 days of Congress Party forming government in Chhattisgarh, our chief minister will announce a farm loan waiver,” he told media persons in the poll-bound state after addressing back to back rallies in the state.

कल छत्तीसगढ़ में मैंने प्रेस के सदस्यों से बातचीत की। उस बातचीत का एक छोटा वीडियो देखें।

एक दिन मुझे यकीन है कि हमारे प्रधान मंत्री भी (अपने 56 इंच का सीना लेकर) प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे! pic.twitter.com/zndiBdDZTG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 18, 2018

He recalled that before coming to power in the state, PM Narendra Modi and CM Raman Singh had promised a farm loan waiver but they failed to act on their earlier promise despite the fact that the Modi-led government at the Centre has completed four-and-a-half years in power while Raman Singh government has been in power in the state since last 15 years.

Stepping up his attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress President challenged him to participate in a debate over the details of the Rafale fighter jets deal signed with the French government. He claimed that the PM will not be in a position to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.

“PM Modi did not follow any procedure. Even the defence minister had contended that it was the prime minister who did it. French president had said that Narendra Modi ji told him the contract should be accorded to Anil Ambani,” Gandhi alleged, adding he would be glad to meet PM Modi and will talk about Rafale deal. “But he won’t be able to answer,” he added.

Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Why Ajit Jogi-Mayawati alliance could tilt scale in Raman Singh’s favour

Taking potshots at the PM over demonetisation, he alleged that “thieves” with black money converted it into “white” with the help of PM Modi. “Nirav Modi fled the country with Rs 35,000 crore of the public money,” he charged, adding PM Modi has put the money sourced from demonetisation into the pockets of Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani.

On being asked if Congress spent sleepless nights after demonetisation, Gandhi quickly denied the claims and asserted, “Demonetisation has ruined the small businesses and MSMEs. Narendra Modi ji did this to help 15 top industrialists of the country.”

Accusing the PM of being directly involved in corruption, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister spoke for 1.5 hours in the Lok Sabha but he did not talk speak on Rafale deal because he is personally involved in corruption.”