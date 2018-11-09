Chhattisgarh elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Bastar, Rahul Gandhi to visit Pakhanjore

Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the poll campaign for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Friday. With just two days to go for voting, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Bastar district’s headquarters, Jagdalpur while Rahul will address a rally in Pakhanjore town of Kanker district at noon. The prime minister is also expected to hold a roadshow in Chief Minister Raman Singh’s constituency Rajnandgaon. The Congress president, meanwhile, will address the gatherings in the Khairgarh and Dongargarh towns and later hold a roadshow in Rajnandgaon.
The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Raipur airport at 11:20 am Friday and then take a helicopter to Jagdalpur. Following the rally, he will leave for Raipur at 2 pm and then return to Delhi, a state BJP spokesperson said Thursday. “This will be the PM’s first election rally for the state Assembly polls. It will add power to the party’s campaign,” the spokesperson added.
This year a total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls. The campaigning for the first phase will end on Saturday.
While addressing a rally in Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts on Monday, BJP chief Amit Shah asked Rahul Gandhi and his party to make its stance clear on whether it believes Naxalites are “revolutionaries”. “A Congress leader yesterday called Naxalism a revolution. I want to ask the Congress chief to make his stand clear on Naxalism. Your leader called it a revolution. What is your stand?” Shah said while referring to Raj Babbar.
The state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which have around 65 Lok Sabha seats, will also reflect a "mood of the nation" ahead of the next general elections in April-May, Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a report Thursday."The state elections will also reflect the mood of the nation, and the extent to which the BJP has been able to distance itself from the electoral issues of low farm incomes and broader rural distress," it added.
The BJP has projected the election in Singh's home constituency as a fight between a local and an outsider. "Karuna ji had left BJP to join Congress. People know this very well. She will not present any challenge for Raman Singh who will win the polls with the record margin of votes,” said Sanjay Shrivastava, a senior BJP leader of the state.
Shukla had joined Congress in February 2014 and unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections from the state's Bilaspur seat on the party ticket. As a BJP leader, she had won the Lok Sabha elections from Janjgir in 2004, but lost in 2009 from Korba.
"There is no question of denying that I am Atal ji's niece. His teachings and courage are in my blood. I am guided by his principles. People in Rajnandgaon know that I will implement the model of good governance in the corruption-riddled state if the Congress wins election," said Shukla.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh of the BJP is pitted against Congress candidate Karuna Shukla, niece of the late former prime minister. Both the parties are trying their best to garner votes in Vajpayee's name."BJP has changed its 'chaal, charitra aur chehra' (ways, character and face). It is no more a party envisaged by Atal ji and (Lal Krishna) Advani ji and people of the state know this," Shukla told PTI on her campaign trail.