Chhattisgarh elections LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rally in Bastar, Rahul Gandhi to visit Pakhanjore

Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi will address public gatherings in Chhattisgarh. (Source: BJP/PTI)

Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the poll campaign for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Friday. With just two days to go for voting, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Bastar district’s headquarters, Jagdalpur while Rahul will address a rally in Pakhanjore town of Kanker district at noon. The prime minister is also expected to hold a roadshow in Chief Minister Raman Singh’s constituency Rajnandgaon. The Congress president, meanwhile, will address the gatherings in the Khairgarh and Dongargarh towns and later hold a roadshow in Rajnandgaon.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive at Raipur airport at 11:20 am Friday and then take a helicopter to Jagdalpur. Following the rally, he will leave for Raipur at 2 pm and then return to Delhi, a state BJP spokesperson said Thursday. “This will be the PM’s first election rally for the state Assembly polls. It will add power to the party’s campaign,” the spokesperson added.

This year a total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls. The campaigning for the first phase will end on Saturday.