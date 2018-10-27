Chhattisgarh elections dates 2018: Check Chhattisgarh election 2018 polling schedule, date of result here

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases across all 90 seats. The first phase on November 12 will cover 18 constituencies spread over in 8 LWE affected districts (Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon). The remaining 72 seats in north Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the second phase on November 20.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1.84 crore electorates in this central state who are eligible to participate in the voting process. This includes 61% youths. Over 3,100 voters are above 100 years of age.

In the first phase, close to 31 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise. The poll body has said that as many as 4,300 polling booths will be set up in 18 constituencies during the first phase to enable people to exercise their right. Out of 18 seats, 12 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

According to the EC, 12 of the 18 seats are in the Bastar division. The remaining 6 are in Rajnandgaon district. According to a PTI report, the ruling BJP had lost 12 out of these 18 seats in 2013 polls.

In the second phase, close to 1.53 people will be able to cast votes. The Election Commission on Friday issued notifications for the second phase that will cover 72 constituencies.

Results

The counting of votes will take place on December 11. The current tenure of the House expires on January 5, 2019. The Election Commission has announced that the entire election exercise will be completed before December 15.

The Chhattisgarh Assembly has 91 chairs. While 90 are directly elected by people, one is nominated from the Anglo-Indian community.

In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 49, Congress 39, BSP 1 and an Independent candidate had won one.