Chhattisgarh elections: Congress sees revolution in Naxalism but BJP in development, says Amit Shah

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 8:27 AM

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata President (BJP) Amit Shah has come down heavily on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's stand on Naxalism.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: Bharatiya Janata President (BJP) Amit Shah has come down heavily on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party’s stand on Naxalism. Addressing election rallies in Chhattisgarh, Shah asked Rahul to clear his stand on the menace and sought to whether he believes Naxalites are ‘revolutionaries’.

“A Congress leader yesterday called Naxalism a revolution. I want to ask the Congress chief to make his stand clear on Naxalism. Your leader called it a revolution. What is your stand?” he asked while addressing an election rally in Rajnandgaon on Sunday.

Shah’s reaction comes a day after Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit president Raj Babbar used the word ‘krantikaari’ while referring to the Maoists. When Babbar was asked whether he was suggesting Naxals were revolutionaries, he clarified that he just said that the issue can be solved through talks with those who call themselves revolutionaries by indulging in acts of terrorism.

Also Read: Check Chhattisgarh Assembly elections schedule here

The BJP president further said that Congress sees a revolution in Naxalism but the BJP sees a revolution in development.

“I would like to tell Congress leaders that revolution doesn’t come through violence, bombs and bullets, but when cattle were distributed to poor women to bring in white revolution and milk revolution. When our ‘chawal wale baba’ provides rice at Rs 2 per kg to the poor people then it is a revolution…,” he said.

“When farmers sweat in their farms and get a good return on their produce, then it is a revolution,” Shah added.

Watch video: Amit Shah attacks Rahul

The Congress has been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Raman Singh over his failure to protect media officials and security forces from Maoists. On October 30, three security personnel and Doordarshan cameraman Achyuta Nanda Sahu was killed in an ambush in Dantewada.

Asking people to vote the BJP to power once again, he said that Chief Minister Raman Singh is working to make Chhattisgarh a self-sufficient state. He said that the injustice was being done to the state when Congress was in the power.


“There used to be Congress governments, but there was always injustice done to Chhattisgarh when it came to matters of development. They only used Chhattisgarh. At the Centre our government came, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister, and he did the job of creating Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The state will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20. In the first phase, polling will be held in 18 constituencies of eight LWE hit districts including Rajnandgaon from where Raman Singh is in the fray. Results will be declared on December 11.

