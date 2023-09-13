Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Full list of AAP candidates and constituencies

AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh Elections: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh elections which is due in November-December this year. The state is all set to witness an intense contest between the BJP and the Congress. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the AAP had fielded 85 candidates in Chhattisgarh. However, all ended up losing their deposits. The Congress had won the elections to the 90-member House ousting the BJP after 15 years of its rule. The Congress had won 68 seats in the 2018 elections, and the BJP was reduced to 15 seats.

In the 10 seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs). Among the 10 candidates are Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s state unit chief Komal Hupendi and farmers’ leader Tejram Vidrohi. After the announcement, the party wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “First list of AAP candidates for Chhattisgarh elections is out. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi Jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal.”

Full list of AAP candidates and constituencies:

-Dantewada – Baloo Ram Bhawani

-Narayanpur – Narendra Kumar Nag

-Akaltara – Anand Prakash Miri

-Bhanupratappur – Komal Hupendi

-Korba – Vishal Kelkar

-Rajim – Tejram Vidrohi

-Pathalgaon – Raja Ram Lakra

-Kawardha – Khadagraj Singh

-Bhatgaon – Surendra Gupta

-Kunkuri – Leos Minj

Prior to AAP, the BJP had released the names of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh polls, while the Congress is yet to announce the names of candidates. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the poll schedule for the upcoming elections, and once it is announced the model code of conduct will come into force.