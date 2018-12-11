Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress to dethrone BJP or will Raman Singh hold fort?

Chhattisgarh Election Result: Several exit polls have predicted a neck-in-neck fight between the BJP and Congress in the state.

Chhattisgarh Election Result: The counting of votes for 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin at around 8 am today. The results will clear the air on whether three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh has managed to hold fort for a fourth innings or has a resurgent Congress managed to dent the BJP’s morale. Stringent security arrangements have been made at the counting centres spread across all 27 districts. Polling was held in two phases on November 12 and 20.

Over 5,000 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers will keep strict vigil and ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, according to report. A total of 1,079 contestants are in the fray. The fate of Chief Minister Raman Singh, former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, 11 ministers and state unit chiefs of the BJP and the Congress will be decided on Tuesday. One of the key fights will be between incumbent chief minister Singh and niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Karuna Shukla who contested on a Congress ticket from Rajnandgaon seat.

The game-changer in Chhattisgarh, where the vote per cent margin between the winning and losing party traditionally remains minimal, could be the pre-poll alliance forged between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and Communist Party of India (CPI). However several exit polls have predicted a neck-in-neck fight between the BJP and Congress in the state.