Chhattisgarh Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress to dethrone BJP or will Raman Singh hold fort?

Chhattisgarh Election Result: The counting of votes for 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly will begin at around 8 am today. The results will clear the air on whether three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh has managed to hold fort for a fourth innings or has a resurgent Congress managed to dent the BJP’s morale. Stringent security arrangements have been made at the counting centres spread across all 27 districts. Polling was held in two phases on November 12 and 20.
Over 5,000 counting personnel and 1,500 micro-observers will keep strict vigil and ensure smooth conduct of the counting process, according to report. A total of 1,079 contestants are in the fray. The fate of Chief Minister Raman Singh, former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, 11 ministers and state unit chiefs of the BJP and the Congress will be decided on Tuesday. One of the key fights will be between incumbent chief minister Singh and niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Karuna Shukla who contested on a Congress ticket from Rajnandgaon seat.
The game-changer in Chhattisgarh, where the vote per cent margin between the winning and losing party traditionally remains minimal, could be the pre-poll alliance forged between Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and Communist Party of India (CPI). However several exit polls have predicted a neck-in-neck fight between the BJP and Congress in the state.
The state had recorded 76.60 per cent voter turnout in the polls. An election official said that counting for all 90 seats would start at 8 am at the 27 district headquarters. He assured that all preparations have been completed and a three-layer security has been arranged at each counting centre. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres in all 27 districts, particularly the Naxal-affected ones, where voting was held in two phases on November 12 and 20 to elect a new 90-member Assembly.
A total of 1,74,724 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used at polling stations across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. These EVMs have been stored in over 670 strongrooms in five states. Once the polling got over on respective days, the EVMs were kept in strongrooms. As far as strongroom is concerned, there is one strongroom earmarked for every assembly seat, according to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the EVMs, which were kept as a reserve or had developed snag, are kept in a separate facility.