Chhattisgarh election: Raman Singh touches feet of 20-years younger Yogi Adityanath for blessings before filing nomination

Accompanied by his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency for next month’s polls. Singh, 66, touched the feet of Adityanath, who is 20 years younger to him, and took his blessings before filing the nomination papers. Singh is seeking a fourth term as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

He has been a two-time MLA from Rajanandgaon constituency. In 2004, he had got elected from Dongargaon assembly constituency in Rajnandgaon district. Chhattisgarh has 90-member Assembly and the polls there are being held in two phases – on November 12 and 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.

Tuesday was the last day of filing of nominations for the first phase of the polls. Congress has fielded Karuna Shukla, the niece of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee against Singh from Rajnandgaon. Candidates from BJP, Congress and other parties also filed their nominations for the 18 seats spread across eight naxal-affected districts-Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, going to polls in the first phase.

Singh, who was also accompanied by his wife Veena Singh, party in-charge for Chhattisgarh Anil Jain, and several other leaders, reached the district collectorate along with large number of party workers to file his papers. Singh’s son and MP from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat Abhishek Singh was also present there. Before filing his nominations, Singh told reporters, “I have full faith in the strength of party workers and booth-level workers.

The BJP has dedicated this election to Atal ji and each party worker has vowed to form (BJP) government for the fourth consecutive term with a thumping majority in the state”. When asked about Karuna Shukla contesting against him, Singh said, “They (Congress) did not get any local candidate.”