Chhattisgarh elections: BJP deploys Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath on the last date of campaign; Congress President Rahul Gandhi rallies for final push in the first phase polls

The elections for Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. Today is the last day of the poll campaign for the first phase of elections in the BJP-ruled state. All political parties have pushed their top leaders in the campaign to garner support with PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressing public meetings at different areas of the state. The ruling BJP has deployed top leaders to retain the power in the state, while Congress is trying hard to wrest power from the ruling party. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the party’s manifesto for Chhattisgarh which promises farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and ban on liquor sales. BJP will release its manifesto today and party president Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to address rallies in the state to maximise the support ahead of the first phase polls.