Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Chhattisgarh Election BJP Candidates Full List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (August 17) released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election which is scheduled later this year. The names were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.
The saffron party has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), among others.
Chhattisgarh full list of BJP candidates and constituencies:
Premnagar – Bhulan Singh Maravi
Bhatgaon – Laxmi Rajwade
Pratappur (ST) – Shakuntala Singh Porthe
Ramanujganj (ST) – Ramvichar Netam
Lundra (ST) – Praboj Bhin
Kharsia – Mahesh Sahu
Dharamjaigarh (ST) – Harishchandra Rathia
Korba – Lakhanlal Dewangan
Marwahi (ST) – Pranav Kumar Marpachhi
Saraipali (SC) – Sarla Kosaria
Khallari – Alka Chandrakar
Abhanpur – Indrakumar Sahu
Rajim – Rohit Sahu
Sihawa (ST) – Shrawan Markam
Daundi Lohara (ST) – Devlal Halwa Thakur
Patan – Vijay Baghel, MP
Khairagarh – Vikrant Singh
Khuj – Geeta Ghasi Sahu
Mohla-Manpur (ST) – Sanjeev Saha
Kanker (ST) – Asharam Netam
Bastar (ST) – Maniram Kashyap
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won only 15 of the 90-member Assembly and Congress won 68 seats. Besides Chhattisgarh, states like Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram also are scheduled to go to polls later this year.