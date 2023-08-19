Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and their constituencies

Chhattisgarh Election BJP Candidates Full List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (August 17) released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election which is scheduled later this year. The names were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

The saffron party has fielded Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC), among others.

Chhattisgarh full list of BJP candidates and constituencies:

Premnagar – Bhulan Singh Maravi

Bhatgaon – Laxmi Rajwade

Pratappur (ST) – Shakuntala Singh Porthe

Ramanujganj (ST) – Ramvichar Netam

Lundra (ST) – Praboj Bhin

Kharsia – Mahesh Sahu

Dharamjaigarh (ST) – Harishchandra Rathia

Korba – Lakhanlal Dewangan

Marwahi (ST) – Pranav Kumar Marpachhi

Saraipali (SC) – Sarla Kosaria

Khallari – Alka Chandrakar

Abhanpur – Indrakumar Sahu

Rajim – Rohit Sahu

Sihawa (ST) – Shrawan Markam

Daundi Lohara (ST) – Devlal Halwa Thakur

Patan – Vijay Baghel, MP

Khairagarh – Vikrant Singh

Khuj – Geeta Ghasi Sahu

Mohla-Manpur (ST) – Sanjeev Saha

Kanker (ST) – Asharam Netam

Bastar (ST) – Maniram Kashyap

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won only 15 of the 90-member Assembly and Congress won 68 seats. Besides Chhattisgarh, states like Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram also are scheduled to go to polls later this year.