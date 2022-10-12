Chhattisgarh: ED raids premises of politicians, businessmen; recovers Rs 4 cr in cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh including the premises of politicians, senior officials, and businessmen, PTI reported quoting sources.

According to PTI, the sources added that separate teams of the ED started raids early morning in the state capital Raipur, Raigarh, Mahasamund, Korba, and other districts. The raids reportedly covered the premises of district collector, some senior officials, businessmen, and politicians of the ruling party.



Some incriminating documents were also seized from the premises of IAS officers, reported ANI. The report further said some unaccounted jewellery and gold was also seized in the raids.

Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell chief Sushil Anand Shukla said that he had an apprehension that the BJP would misuse the power of central agencies as it was unable to fight a political battle, reported PTI. Shukla said that the Congress party will not be scared of such malpractices and that they will fight them. “We will expose them before the public,” he added.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed the same apprehension many times. “If the action is taken as per law then there is no problem,” he said.