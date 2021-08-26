Chhattisgarh: Congress summons CM Bhupesh Baghel, all party MLAs to Delhi; TS Singh Deo breaks silence amid reports of dissent

The Congress has 68 MLAs in the 90 member assembly.

Amid the reports of dissent within Chhattisgarh Congress and both state CM Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo visiting Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, the party high command has reportedly summoned Bhupesh Baghel and all party MLAs to Delhi tomorrow. A change of guard is expected with Baghel trying to resist the transition. The Congress has 68 MLAs in the 90 member assembly.

Deo has also broken his silence to share his view of the entire episode. Notably, there were talks of 2.5 years formula when the Congress formed government in the state. It was reported that Congress high command had accepted the formula of Baghel and Deo sharing power as Congress chief minister for 2.5 years each. Baghel assumed office in December 2018 and has already completed more than 2.5 years. However, his refusal to relinquish the post for Deo triggered the dissent which boiled into the meeting with party high command.

Two days after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Deo today said that Baghel may be the CM for 50 years or two years and termed the dissent as healthy competition. “He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the chief minister for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed. There is rivalry even among siblings. Healthy competitions take place. I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the high command,” said TS Singh Deo.

Deo said that every team player thinks of leading the team and it depends on his capacity. “If a person plays in a team then doesn’t he think about becoming the captain? Won’t you want to become one? Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it’s about his capabilities,” said Deo. The health minister said that the party high command will decide who will be the chief minister.