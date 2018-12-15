Chhattisgarh CM announcement Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to decide chief minister today

Chhattisgarh CM announcement Live updates: The Congress in Chhattisgarh will hold its legislature party meeting ON Saturday where the next Chief Minister of the state will be announced. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party — Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant — in Delhi and held discussions with them.
The Congress registered a landslide victory in the state in the recently concluded polls by winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP, in power since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats.
Deo and Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the top post.
As many as 24 of the 90 MLAs in the newly-elected Chhattisgarh Assembly have declared that they are facing criminal cases.
Thirteen of them are facing serious charges including assault and criminal intimidation, a report prepared by two NGOs said.
Meanwhile, outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that he will not move to the Centre but remain in state politics.
With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president has apparently chose to play safe by going with the old guard in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as he selected veterans Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot for the posts of CM to lead their respective states. The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan’s next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy.
Senior Congress leader Mohammad Akbar won by the highest margin of 59,284 votes against his BJP rival in the just concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. He also got the highest 1,36,320 votes, as compared to the remaining candidates in the fray in the state polls, as per the EC data.
Former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) managed to win five seats while his ally BSP got two seats.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday had denied any differences within the party and said a due process of consultation was on. "Be it Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, a due process of discussions is on among the leaders so that we can form a good government. Madhya Pradesh has been decided and chief minister's issue will be decided for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in a day or two also," he had said.
Besides Deo, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu are in the race for the top job of state where Congress wrested power from the BJP after 15 years.