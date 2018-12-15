Chhattisgarh CM announcement Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to decide chief minister today

Deo and Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the top post.

Chhattisgarh CM announcement Live updates: The Congress in Chhattisgarh will hold its legislature party meeting ON Saturday where the next Chief Minister of the state will be announced. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday met four senior leaders of the state unit of the party — Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant — in Delhi and held discussions with them.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the state in the recently concluded polls by winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP, in power since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats.

As many as 24 of the 90 MLAs in the newly-elected Chhattisgarh Assembly have declared that they are facing criminal cases.

Thirteen of them are facing serious charges including assault and criminal intimidation, a report prepared by two NGOs said.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said that he will not move to the Centre but remain in state politics.

With an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president has apparently chose to play safe by going with the old guard in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as he selected veterans Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot for the posts of CM to lead their respective states. The Congress on Friday named Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan’s next chief minister and Sachin Pilot his deputy.