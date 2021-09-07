Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar sent to 15-day police custody over ‘derogatory’ remarks against Brahmins

Nand Kumar Baghel was produced in a local court, he said, without divulging more details.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a Raipur court in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. Sharing the information, his lawyer Gajendra Sonkar said that Nand Kumar Baghel will be presented before the court again on September 21. “As per his instructions, I didn’t apply for his bail today,” said Sonkar.

Earlier today, Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel said that the 86-year-old was arrested and brought from Delhi to Raipur.

He was produced in a local court, he said, without divulging more details. The case against Nand Kumar Baghel was lodged on Saturday night at the DD Nagar police station in Raipur on a complaint filed by the ‘Sarv Brahmin Samaj’ against him.

The Raipur Police has charged him under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against public tranquillity).

Sarv Brahmin Samaj has said in its complaint that Nand Kumar Baghel had urged people to boycott Brahmins by terming them foreigners. He had allegedly also asked people to not let Brahmins enter their villages and asked people to evict Brahmins from the country.

The organisation had said a video of the purported comments of the CM’s father was available on social media platforms. According to the police, Nand Kumar Baghel reportedly made the remarks while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said he was pained and asserted nobody was above law in his government and police will take appropriate action in the matter.

एक पुत्र के रूप में मैं अपने पिता जी का सम्मान करता हूँ लेकिन एक मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में उनकी किसी भी ऐसी गलती को अनदेखा नहीं किया जा सकता जो सार्वजनिक व्यवस्था को बिगाड़ने वाली हो। हमारी सरकार में कोई भी कानून से ऊपर नहीं है फिर चाहे वो मुख्यमंत्री के पिता ही क्यों न हों। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) September 5, 2021

“The remarks made by my father Nand Kumar Baghel against a specific class have come to my attention. The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as (affected) social harmony and I am also pained by it,” said Bhupesh Baghel. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.