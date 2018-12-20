Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel red flags Raman Singh’s smartphone scheme; BJP calls the move inappropriate

Baghel has also asked the officials for a speedy implementation of their election manifesto. (IE)

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s ambitious scheme, Sanchar Kranti Yojna (SKY), has come to a sudden halt after CM Bhupesh Baghel’s orders of withholding the distribution of the smartphones till further notice. A spokesperson claimed that the distribution has been stopped in all the 27 districts following the minister’s video conferencing with the district collectors and police superintendents.

As reported by Hindustan Times, “About 2 million phones are yet to be distributed and hence their distribution is postponed till the issue of tender is resolved. The other reason for the move is regarding some technical issues with the smartphones that have been distributed,” the officer said.

The SKY scheme was launched early this July, ahead of the state polls. Meant to bridge the gap between the inhabitants and promote the PM’S Digital India Yojana, the scheme was implemented in order to encourage cashless payments. The target areas of the scheme were primary rural belts.

As per the official records, 50 lakh mobiles were meant to be distributed free of cost amongst women and students. About 30 lakh have already been given.

Baghel has also asked the officials for a speedy implementation of their election manifesto. He also took up the issue of the menace of coal mafia and land mafia and has asked the officials to take stern action against the same, a spokesperson reported.

Other issues relating to crop losses during the cyclone and the required compensation, border security and paddy procurement were addressed.

A BJP MLA called the move “inappropriate” as he claimed that the smartphones would have resulted in the betterment and empowerment of women and the students alike.