Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gets emotional as he passes the baton of state Congress to new chief

(Image source: ANI)

In a rare display of emotion, Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday teared up as he passed on the mantle of the state Congress president to Mohan Markam.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Baghel is seen thanking party workers in his farewell speech as his eyes welled up. The short clip shows the 57-year-old chief minister speaking at the dias, and then taking a pause for a moment before taking off his glasses and wiping off his tears.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was also the Congress President of the party’s state unit, tears up remembering the contribution of members, at an event passing the post to Mohan Markam in Raipur. (June 29) pic.twitter.com/O70Uuchu8P — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

Taking charge of the state Congress in 2014, Bhupesh Baghel is attributed with rebuilding the party from the ground up after most of the state leadership was killed in a Maoist attack in May 2013.

Baghel was appointed as the Chief Minister of the state in December last year after leading his party to an emphatic victory in the assembly election, toppling his predecessor Raman Singh whose BJP government ruled for 15 years in the state. The grand old party secured 68 of 90 seats in the state.

Party workers, in the clip, could be heard shouting, “Bhupesh Baghel zindabad, Congress party zindabad (Long live Bhupesh Baghel, long live the Congress party).”

“I was appointed by Rahul Gandhiji after we lost the election in 2013. 2014 general elections were coming near. We were worried about the Congress’ prospects in Chhattisgarh post the 2014 election. The fight we party leaders began post June 2014 continued till the time we came to power in the state,” Bhupesh Baghel is heard saying.

READ ALSO | Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi appeals to countrymen to start mass movement for water conservation

On Saturday, Mohan Markam replaced Baghel as the head of the Congress’s Chhattisgarh unit. Markam along with senior party leader PL Punia was present at the event held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

The move has been made at a time when the party is still reeling under its terrible performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, post which Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation from the top party post.

The Congress managed to win just two Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, despite its clear victory against its arch rival BJP in the assembly elections held in the state in December 2018.

Baghel had asked Rahul Gandhi last week to relieve him from the responsibility of the state Congress chief, seeing that he had the arduous chief ministerial duties to attend to. It is being reported that Baghel was requested to continue the state president duties till a replacement for the post is announced.