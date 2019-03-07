Board exam 2019: Chhattisgarh girl commits suicide after being allegedly strip searched by flying squad

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 4:00 PM

The team allegedly took male and female students in separate rooms and stripped them for a search.

A Class 10 student in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district ended her life after being allegedly strip-searched during her board exam by the inspecting officials, news agency ANI reported. A flying squad reached the school to check if students were indulging in cheating, News 18 Chhattisgarh reported.

The team allegedly took male and female students in separate rooms and stripped them for a search; it is being said a rustication procedure was also initiated for another student post the search.

The ordeal deeply disturbed the girl which she also shared with her brother, reported News 18 Chhattisgarh. The move by the inspection squad has also been objected by the school’s teachers as it wasted their time and is also against the rules.

The alleged strip search took place on March 01 and incident came to light when the girl student committed suicide on March 04. Her family is now demanding justice.

Adding that the incident was highly sensitive, SDM Ravi Mittal said, “We will investigate the incident, it’s condemnable. Students need not worry.”

