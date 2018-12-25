Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: 10 Ministers likely to take oath today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Dec 25, 2018 7:53 am

Chhattisgarh Cabinet formation LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will expand his Cabinet today. A total of 10 MLAs are likely to take oath at an event in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Cabinet ministers LIVE Updates: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his Cabinet, Congress’ Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel is all set to undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet. According to a report in The Indian Express, the new Cabinet is set to get 10 new faces. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am at Raj Bhavan in Raipur. Governor ANandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the new ministers.

“Names of the ministers have been finalised. We have sought time from the Governor for the oath ceremony,” CM Bhupesh Baghel had told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier on December 17, Bhupesh Baghel and his two senior cabinet colleagues TS Singhdeo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were sworn in. The decision to expand the Cabinet was taken last week after Baghel travelled to Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders. After deliberations, the leaders on Friday finalises 10 names. Singhdeo was also present in the meeting.

Chhattisgarh: Tamradhwaj Sahu, TS Singh Deo, Bhupesh Baghel with Governor Anandiben Patel In the recently held Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the Congress dethroned the BJP-led by Raman Singh. While the Congress won 68 seats, the BJP was restricted to 16 setas. The BSP-Chhattisgarh Janata Congress managed to pocket only 7 seats. The Congress had previously ruled the state between 2000 and 2003 under Ajit Jogi's leadership. Since then, people of Chhattisgarh voted in favour of Raman Singh. However, in the recent assembly polls, the Congress returned to power with a thumping majority. The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly has 90 seats.
