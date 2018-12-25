Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: 10 Ministers likely to take oath today

Chhattisgarh Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates

Chhattisgarh Cabinet ministers LIVE Updates: A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expanded his Cabinet, Congress’ Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel is all set to undertake the first exercise to expand his Cabinet. According to a report in The Indian Express, the new Cabinet is set to get 10 new faces. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am at Raj Bhavan in Raipur. Governor ANandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to all the new ministers.

“Names of the ministers have been finalised. We have sought time from the Governor for the oath ceremony,” CM Bhupesh Baghel had told reporters on Sunday.

Earlier on December 17, Bhupesh Baghel and his two senior cabinet colleagues TS Singhdeo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were sworn in. The decision to expand the Cabinet was taken last week after Baghel travelled to Delhi to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders. After deliberations, the leaders on Friday finalises 10 names. Singhdeo was also present in the meeting.

