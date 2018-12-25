Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: CM Bhupesh Baghel inducts 9 ministers – Check list

Newly sworn-in ministers raise their hands during a group photo session followed by their oath ceremony in Raipur. (PTI Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday expanded his Council of Ministers with the induction of nine ministers.

Governor Anandiben Patel administrated the oath of office to the ministers at a ceremony held at Police Parade Ground.

The MLAs who were sworn in as ministers included Mohammed Akbar, Ravindra Chaubey, Shiv Dehariya, Kawasi Lakhma, Anila Bhediya, Premsai Singh, Jay Singh Agrawal, Guru Rudra Kumar and Umesh Patel.

Umesh Patel is son of former state Congress chief Nandkumar Patel who was killed in Jheeram valley massacre in May 2013 in Bastar in which several other Congress leaders were killed by Maoists including veteran leader V.C. Shukla and tribal leader Mahendra Karma.

As of now 12 ministers including the Chief Minister have been sworn in the state cabinet. One berth is still vacant.

Besides Baghel two ministers T.S. Singhdeo and Tamradhwaj Sahu were sworn in on December 17.