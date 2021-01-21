  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chhattisgarh Assembly’s budget session to begin from February 22

By: |
January 21, 2021 5:14 PM

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held between February 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said on Thursday.

During the session, issues related to the state's finances and the government affairs will be taken up for discussion, it said. Representative Image

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held between February 22 and March 26, an Assembly official said on Thursday. The session will have total 24 sittings, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade said. “The tenth session (budget session) of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on February 22 with the address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The session, comprising a total of 24 sittings, will continue till March 26,” it said.

During the session, issues related to the state’s finances and the government affairs will be taken up for discussion, it said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for fiscal 2021-22 during the session. However, the date for the presentation of the budget is yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has started convening meetings to take a review of department-wise preparation for
the budget, a state’s public relations department official here said. On Thursday, Baghel chaired a meeting with officials of general administration, finance, energy, mining, public relations, electronics and information technology, health, aviation and other departments in this connection, he added.

