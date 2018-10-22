Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Will Ajit Jogi contest elections, won’t he?

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi may contest the upcoming Assembly elections, said his son Amit Jogi, just days after his party Congress Janata Chhattisgarh announcing that he will not contest polls and focus on campaigning.

Jogi is likely to contest from Marwahi seat currently held by his son Amit, though he had earlier planned to contest against BJP’s three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, an Indian Express report said.

The Marwahi seat is the traditional stronghold of Jogi family. Ajit Jogi had won from the seat in the 2003 and 2008 Assembly elections. In 2013 Assembly elections, his son Amit won from here. The seat is a reserved for Scheduled Tribes and a part of Korba Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amit Jogi said his father may contest from Marwahi seat. He said that a final decision is yet to be taken, but this is “what the people of Marwahi” wanted.

“He (Ajit Jogi) has always taken decisions based on what the people of Marwahi feel. And they, including myself, feel that he should contest from Marwahi,” Amit said.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician Ajit Jogi had served as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh between 2000 and 2003. Earlier this year, he had announced that he will contest the elections against Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon. But last week, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, a party he had floated in 2016, announced that Ajit Jogi will not fight the elections as allies need him for campaigning.

“He should definitely campaign across the state, and he does not even need to come to Marwahi. He has always called himself the kamiya (worker) of the people of Marwahi. We have been winning Marwahi by record margins, and the people want him to fight,” Amit Jogi said.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that Ajit Jogi’s aim is not to beat Raman Singh instead he only wants to damage the Congress. The party even said that CJC was working on behalf of the BJP.

“It is also clear that Ajit Jogi is only considering Marwahi and not Rajnandgaon against the Chief Minister. It shows how they are working towards the sole purpose of damaging the Congress,” a party spokesperson said.

The state will go to polls in two phases. While the first phase polling will be held on November 12 across 18 constituencies in eight naxal-affected districts – Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon, the remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on November 20. The results will be declared on December 11.