Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Chhattisgarh Janata Congress president Ajit Jogi to contest from stronghold Marwahi seat

The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) has announced that party president Ajit Jogi will contest the upcoming assembly elections. According to a report in The Indian Express, Jogi will enter the fray from Marwahi constituency, currently held by his son Amit.

The Marwahi assembly constituency which falls in Korba parliamentary seat is the traditional stronghold of Jogi family. Ajit Jogi had won from here in 2003 and 2008. But in 2013 Assembly polls, Ajit vacated the seat to allow his son Amit to contest elections. Amit had won the seat defeating Samira Paikra of BJP by a margin of over 40,000 seats. The Marwahi seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Ajit Jogi, who had served as the first CM of Chhattisgarh between 2000 and 2003, had earlier declared that he would fight the elections against three-time BJP Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon. Later, the party said that leaders and allies need Ajit Jogi for campaigning, and he would not contest the polls.

However, speculation about Ajit Jogi entering the election fray started doing the rounds when his son Amit said a few days ago that people of Marwahi wanted the former CM to contest elections.

The JCC has said that elders from his traditional constituency of Marwahi had met Ajit Jogi and urged him to file nomination papers from here. They assured Ajit Jogi that they will campaign for him so that he can focus on other seats.

The Chhattisgarh Janata Congress has joined the ranks with BSP and CPI for the upcoming elections in the state. The polling will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. Results will be declared on December 11.

Meanwhile, the CJC has so far not announced a nominee for the Kota seat which is currently held by Ajit Jogi’s wife and Congress member Renu Jogi. Renu is still a member of the Congress and has sought a ticket from the party to seek re-election from here. The IE report said that the CJC is waiting for the Congress’ decision before announcing a nominee.

Interestingly, Amit Jogi’s wife Richa Jogi is contesting the elections on a BSP ticket. She is a candidate of the BSP from Akaltara constituency.

Ajit Jogi and son Amit had quit the Congress in 2016 and floated the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress.