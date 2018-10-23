Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP has lost its ideology and culture, says Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla

Karuna Shukla, Vajpayee niece, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chhattisgarh Assembly poll, Congress, BJP

Late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla has lashed out at the BJP and its three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh saying the party has wandered away from its ideology. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shukla who is Congress’ nominee against Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency, said that she will definitely beat Singh because the latter has ignored the interests of people despite being in the top office for more than a decade.

“Raman Singh has served as Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for 15 years and as the MLA of Rajnandgaon for last 10 years. But he didn’t do anything for the betterment of people there. So, Congress president sent me to fight for the people of Rajnandgaon,” she said.

Shukla was a member of the Lok Sabha from Janjgir of Chhattisgarh between 2004 and 2009. In 2009, she had contested elections on a BJP ticket from Korba parliamentary constituency of Chhattisgarh but lost to Congress’ Charan Das Mahant. She had quit the BJP in October 2013 alleging the party is in the wrong hands.

Shukla then joined the Congress in February 2014. She had contested general elections from Bilaspur constituency but was defeated at the hands of BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu.

Attacking the BJP leadership, she said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani had established the BJP, the party has lost its ideology and culture. Keeping these things in mind I left BJP after being associated with the party for 32 years.”

Shukla’s reaction comes a day after the Congress fielded her from Rajnandgaon constituency against Raman Singh.

The Congress party has so far released two lists of candidates for the first phase elections that will be held on November 12 across 18 constituencies covering 8 LWE affected districts. The remaining 72 seats will go to polls on November 20. Results of the poll will be declared on December 11.