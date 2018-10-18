Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: Congress releases list of 12 candidates

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2018: The Congress party on Thursday released a list of 12 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. All the 12 constituencies for which the names were declared are reserved for ST category.

The names were declared a day after the notification for filing nomination papers for the first phase was issued by the Election Commission. Polling in the first phase will be held on November 12 across 18 constituencies in eight naxal-affected districts – Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon. The remaining 72 constituencies will go to polls on November 20.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of candidates for the elections to the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/pGZp0tpybj — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 18, 2018



According to the EC’s notification, the final date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 23. Scrutiny will be completed the next day and nominations can be withdrawn till October 26. In the first phase polling, 31,79,520 voters (16,21,839 men and 15,57,592 women and 89 third-gender) will be able to exercise their franchise. As many as 4,336 polling booths will be set up across 18 constituencies.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and outgoing Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the party will declare the full list of nominees this week.