Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase-II Live Updates: Polling for 72 seats begins amid tight security

By: | Updated:Nov 20, 2018 8:57 am

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase-II Live Updates: The elections in the state were scheduled in two phases. In the first phase, polling was held for 18 seats of eight Naxal-hit districts on November 12.

The voting for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections has begun amid tight security. In this phase, the polling will happen for 72 seats of 19 districts. The voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm. The elections in the state were scheduled in two phases. In the first phase, polling was held for 18 seats of eight Naxal-hit districts on November 12.

In this round, many top leaders including ministers from the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party are in the fray. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 15 years. The Congress wants to stop Raman Singh from coming back to power for the fourth consecutive term. The political campaign for this round of polls ended on Sunday. The state may see a three-way contest with Mayawati-led BSP joining hands with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

For the second phase, there are 1,53,85,983 voters including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender. The voting will happen on 19,296 polling booths across the districts that are going to vote today. To ensure peaceful polling, over one lakh security personnel have been pressed into charge across the districts going to poll today.

 

Live Blog

08:57 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Web casting facility at 2,112 polling booths

The Election Commission has set up web casting facility at 2,112 of 19,336 polling booths across the state. Through web casting facility, the commission can monitor those polling stations. In the final phase of voting, over 84000 polling personnel have been deployed including the reserve staff.

08:49 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Key Congress candidates for the final phase

Congress state chief Bhupesh Baghel is contesting from Patan constituency. Besides Baghel, leader of opposition TS Singhdeo, Congress MP from Durg Lok Sabha seat Tamradhwaj Sahu, and former union minister Charandas Mahant are also in the race today.

08:38 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018: 119 women in fray

In the second phase of polls, 119 women candidates are contesting in the polls.  A maximum number of candidates are in Raipur city south constituency where 46 nominees are in the race.  The least number of candidates are in Bindranavagarh where only 6 contestants are fighting.

08:29 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Chhattisgarh Polls: 1.50 lakh security personnel deployed in the state

Around 1.50 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure peaceful voting. An extra vigil is being maintained in Naxal-affected districts such as Gariaband, Dhamtari, Mahasamund, Kabirdham, Jashpur and Balrampur.

08:18 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Chhattisgarh Elections 2018: 19,296 polling booths for second phase

The voting has begun for the second phase of polling on 72 seats in 19 districts of the state. For the second phase of polls, as many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for 1,53,85,983 voters. 

08:12 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Polling begins in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh elections 2018: The voting has begun for the second and final phase of polling on 72 seats.

08:01 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Three-way contest expected in Chhattisgarh

The people of the state were expecting contest between the BJP and Congress. However, Mayawati-led BSP joined hands with Ajit Jogi and could throw change the numbers for both the national parties. The alliance has considerable presence in several seats of Bilaspur division. Ajit Jogi is contesting from the Marwahi where the BJP and the Congress have fielded new faces Archana Porte and Gulab Singh, respectively.

07:55 (IST) 20 Nov 2018
Nine BJP ministers in the race today

The BJP has fielded nine ministers in the second phase of the polls. Among the ministers are Brijmohan Agrawal, Rajesh Munat, Amar Agrawal, Bhaiyyalal Rajwade, Ramsevak Paikra, Punnulal Mohile, Prem Prakash Pandey, Dayaldas Baghel, Ajay Chandrakar, and also state chief Dharamlal Kaushik.

So far, almost all opinion polls have predicted a lead for the BJP with Congress falling behind in the race. The BJP is expecting to win over 60 of 90 seats in the state. In the last assembly elections in 2013, the saffron party had won 49 seats while Congress settled with 39 seats.
