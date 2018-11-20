Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase-II Live Updates: Polling for 72 seats begins amid tight security

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections phase-II: In the first phase, polling was held for 18 seats of eight Naxal-hit districts on November 12.

The voting for the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections has begun amid tight security. In this phase, the polling will happen for 72 seats of 19 districts. The voting began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm. The elections in the state were scheduled in two phases. In the first phase, polling was held for 18 seats of eight Naxal-hit districts on November 12.

In this round, many top leaders including ministers from the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party are in the fray. The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 15 years. The Congress wants to stop Raman Singh from coming back to power for the fourth consecutive term. The political campaign for this round of polls ended on Sunday. The state may see a three-way contest with Mayawati-led BSP joining hands with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

For the second phase, there are 1,53,85,983 voters including 77,46,628 men, 76,38,415 women and 940 of the third gender. The voting will happen on 19,296 polling booths across the districts that are going to vote today. To ensure peaceful polling, over one lakh security personnel have been pressed into charge across the districts going to poll today.