The upcoming Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election in 2023 is anticipated to take place within or before November this year, although the precise dates are yet to be officially announced. This election will determine the composition of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, comprising a total of 90 members. Currently, Bhupesh Baghel serves as the Chief Minister of the state.

In the previous 2018 assembly elections, the Congress emerged as the dominant party by securing 68 out of the 90 seats in the state, while the BJP trailed significantly with only 15 seats. The JCC (J) secured five seats, and their coalition partner, the BSP, managed to secure two seats. Consequently, the House of Representatives is currently constituted with a total of 71 members.

In anticipation of the upcoming vital elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken steps to simplify the procedure for confirming one’s voter registration status and obtaining essential voter slips. These slips hold critical details like polling booth information, election dates, and location and can now be conveniently accessed via the official website of the Election Commission.

To secure your Voter Slip, follow these user-friendly steps:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website at https://www.nvsp.in.

Opt for the “Search in Electoral Roll” choice.

A new webpage will emerge, presenting two distinct methods for confirming your presence in the voter list:

a. The First Option: Search by Details:

Provide your name, father’s or husband’s name, age/date of birth, and gender.

Specify your state, district, and assembly constituency.

b. The Second Option: Search using EPIC Number (voter ID card number):

Enter your EPIC number or voter ID card number along with the state.

Upon inputting these particulars, the website will furnish your voter information based on the criteria you’ve provided. If, however, your name does not appear on the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ response.

Alternatively, you can verify your presence on the voter list via SMS:

Compose a message containing the word “EPIC.”

Include your voter ID card number in the message.

Send the message to either 9211728082 or 1950.

Your polling station number and name will promptly be displayed on your mobile screen. But if your name is not located in the voter list, you will receive a ‘no record found’ reply. This streamlined process empowers voters to ensure their participation in the critical 2023 Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh.