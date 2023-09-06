The upcoming Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election, expected in November 2023 or earlier, will determine the composition of the 90-member state Legislative Assembly. Presently, Bhupesh Baghel serves as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

The current term of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on January 3, 2024. The last Assembly elections took place in November 2018, resulting in a victory for the Congress party, which subsequently formed the state government.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Anticipated Dates and Schedule

The Election Commission is expected to release the voting and counting dates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 by October 2023. Voting in the state is likely to occur in two phases. Once the ECI announces the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will be immediately enforced.

In 2018, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were conducted over two phases, taking place on November 12 and 20, respectively. Vote counting transpired on December 11, 2018. The Election Commission of India had unveiled the election timetable in October 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Anticipated Result Announcement Date

The Election Commission is expected to reveal the result date for the 90 constituencies of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 by December 2023. The voting process in the state is poised to occur in two phases, followed by the counting of votes and the subsequent announcement of results. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh assembly polls, the results were declared on December 11, 2018.

Full list of BJP candidates

Premnagar – Bhulan Singh Maravi

Bhatgaon – Laxmi Rajwade

Kharsia – Mahesh Sahu

Dharamjaigarh (ST) – Harishchandra Rathia

Korba – Lakhanlal Dewangan

Pratappur (ST) – Shakuntala Singh Porthe

Ramanujganj (ST) – Ramvichar Netam

Lundra (ST) – Praboj Bhin

Marwahi (ST) – Pranav Kumar Marpachhi

Saraipali (SC) – Sarla Kosaria

Khallari – Alka Chandrakar

Abhanpur – Indrakumar Sahu

Rajim – Rohit Sahu

Sihawa (ST) – Shrawan Markam

Daundi Lohara (ST) – Devlal Halwa Thakur

Patan – Vijay Baghel, MP

Khairagarh – Vikrant Singh

Khuj – Geeta Ghasi Sahu

Mohla-Manpur (ST) – Sanjeev Saha

Kanker (ST) – Asharam Netam

Bastar (ST) – Maniram Kashyap

However, the ruling party in the state, Congress, has not yet unveiled its list of candidates.

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Party Manifestos on the Horizon

The prominent contenders in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 include the BJP and the Congress. These political parties are gearing up to unveil their respective manifestos once the Election Commission announces the election dates.

Back in 2018, the BJP had outlined its commitment to transforming the tribal-dominated state into a “Naxal-free” region and pledged to provide pensions to small and marginal farmers. Their election manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra,’ also included promises to establish multi-specialty hospitals and propel the state towards prosperity.

In contrast, the Congress party’s election manifesto for the 2018 elections vowed to deliver several key pledges. These commitments encompassed a farm loan waiver, the implementation of minimum support prices for crops in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and a ban on the sale of liquor. Additionally, the manifesto included assurances to reduce electricity bills by half for domestic consumers and provide housing and land to urban and rural families, respectively.