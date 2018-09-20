Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh



Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has forged an alliance with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress to fight upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh. Announcing the decision, Mayawati in a press briefing on Thursday said: “BSP has decided to contest upcoming assembly polls in alliance with Janta Congress Chhattisgarh. BSP will fight on 35 seats and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats. If we win, Ajit Jogi will be the Chief Minister.”

The state, which is under BJP rule for the last decade and a half, will go to polls later this year. Speaking on the alliance, Ajit Jogi said: “The BJP has been in power for the past 15 years, and they want to come back again by misusing their power. But, Mayawati and my party will definitely stop them to do so.”

Ajit Jogi was earlier with the Congress but was sacked for anti-party activities. Upon his expulsion from the Congress, Jogi formed his own political outfit Janta Congress Chhattisgarh in 2016.

This is the first of many such alliances that the country could witness ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections as regional parties believe that this is the only way to stop the saffron party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

A similar exercise was taken in Uttar Pradesh when Mayawati came to an understanding with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and withdrew her candidate from contesting the by-election in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The BJP had lost both the seats. However, earlier this month, Mayawati said that she would go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if not offered a ‘respectable’ number of seats.