Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Ajit Jogi hurting Congress more than the BJP, says TS Singh Deo

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly TS Singh Deo has come down heavily of former party leader Ajit Jogi saying he is hurting the Congress’ prospects of unseating the BJP. In an interview to The Indian Express, Deo said that Jogi would fail to project himself as an alternative to the BJP and Congress in this central state.

“There is no arithmetic that gives an alternate government, either the Congress or the BJP. I have always held that Jogi is hurting the Congress more than the BJP because he was compromised,” he said.

Explaining why there is no scope any other party in the state, he said that the vote share of both the Congress and BJP have only increased since the 2003 Assembly elections.

“In 2003, the vote share of the Congress and BJP was 76 per cent, in 2008 it was 79 per cent, and 81 per cent in 2013. So increasingly, with Jogi playing truant or sabotaging, the vote share remained between these two,” he said.

“His target has been to promote his son and harm the Congress. He is not fighting the election to win or form the government. He is fighting the election to damage the Congress,” Deo, a two-time MLA, said.

Deo is seen as the party’s chief ministerial candidate and is seeking re-election from Ambikapur seat.

Asked why he feels the Congress will upset the BJP this time, he said the outgoing BJP CM Raman Singh’s real face has been exposed and he has failed to deliver on his promises.

“One, the perception of the people, the USP (CM) Raman Singh was enjoying. The face of Raman Singh as a nice guy, as someone who may be able to deliver. The face of Raman Singh that came after the Ajit Jogi era. That has faded in 15 years. The BJP has not been able to deliver. Raman Singh has gone back on his promises. So the people are willing to opt out,” he said.

The state will go to polls in two phases. While the first phase on November 12 will cover 18 constituencies in LWE-hit districts, the remaining 72 seats will go to polls on November 20. Results will be declared on December 11.