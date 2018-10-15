Chhattisgarh Assembly election: After BSP, CPI joins hands with Ajit Jogi in pre-poll alliance



Last month, Jogi forged an alliance with Mayawati to challenge the 15-year rule of the Bhartiya Janata Party in the state. (PTI)

Weeks after tying up with Mayawati’s BSP, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress chief Ajit Jogi has now joined hands with the CPI for the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh. According to a pre-poll alliance which was announced on Sunday, the CPI will contest on two seats in south Bastar – Konta and Dantewada.

Last month, Jogi forged an alliance with Mayawati to challenge the 15-year rule of the Bhartiya Janata Party in the state. After the alliance, both the parties had announced that BSP would fight on 35 seats while Jogi-led Janata Congress would contest on 55 seats. However, after this alliance, Jogi will have to settle with 53 seats.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Congress was in touch with the CPI for an alliance. However, they couldn’t agree as the Communist Party was interested in only those two seats — Konta and Dantewada — where the Congress has its sitting MLAs.

The Congress also wanted to partner with BSP chief Mayawati but talks fell thorugh over seat sharing. Recently, Mayawati explained why she allied with Jogi instead of the Congress in Chhattisgarh. She said that the Congress had offered only 5-6 out seats in the state.

The BSP chief also ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the Congress in other poll-bound states – Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. While speaking to ANI, Mayawati said that the BSP was offered only nine out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan, 15-20 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, which has the 90-member assembly, will vote in two phases on November 12 and 20. The results will be declared for the assembly elections on December 11.