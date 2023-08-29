Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The 2023 Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 90 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly. Bhupesh Baghel is the incumbent Chief Minister of the state.

The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in November 2018. After the election, Congress won and formed the state government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates. However, the political atmosphere in the state is already heating up with every passing day. This article provides everything that you need to know about the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023

Preparations for the Assembly elections are in full swing. The two main parties in the fray are the ruling party in the state, Congress, and the opposition, BJP. The other parties that are likely to contest the elections in Chhattisgarh are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

On the basis of the formula of winning the Karnataka elections, held earlier this year, the Congress is preparing a strategy to retain power in the state. The grand-old has formed a screening committee for the selection of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge has entrusted the responsibility of the screening committee to the central leaders and has also included local leaders as well.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: Date, schedule

The dates of voting and counting for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 are expected to be announced by the Election Commission by October 2023. Voting in the state is likely to be held in two phases. As soon as the ECI announces the dates of the elections, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

In 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly polls were held in two phases and were conducted on November 12 and 20 respectively. The counting of votes was done on December 11, 2018. The Elections Commission of India announced the election schedule in October 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 total seats

There are 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh. In the 2018 elections, the Congress bagged a whopping 68 seats and dethroned the BJP after 15 years. The saffron party managed to win only 15 seats. Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and the Bahujan Samaj Party won seven seats.

In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress won 39 seats, BSP stood at one and an Independent candidate had won one seat.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 CM candidates

The chief ministerial candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 are central figures in the political narrative. The parties’ choices for these roles can significantly impact voters’ decisions. While Congress is likely to field current Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as its CM face, the CM candidate of the BJP is unclear.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election candidate list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 17 released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh state assembly election which is scheduled later this year.

The names were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

Full list of BJP candidates

Premnagar – Bhulan Singh Maravi

Bhatgaon – Laxmi Rajwade

Pratappur (ST) – Shakuntala Singh Porthe

Ramanujganj (ST) – Ramvichar Netam

Lundra (ST) – Praboj Bhin

Kharsia – Mahesh Sahu

Dharamjaigarh (ST) – Harishchandra Rathia

Korba – Lakhanlal Dewangan

Marwahi (ST) – Pranav Kumar Marpachhi

Saraipali (SC) – Sarla Kosaria

Khallari – Alka Chandrakar

Abhanpur – Indrakumar Sahu

Rajim – Rohit Sahu

Sihawa (ST) – Shrawan Markam

Daundi Lohara (ST) – Devlal Halwa Thakur

Patan – Vijay Baghel, MP

Khairagarh – Vikrant Singh

Khuj – Geeta Ghasi Sahu

Mohla-Manpur (ST) – Sanjeev Saha

Kanker (ST) – Asharam Netam

Bastar (ST) – Maniram Kashyap

On the other hand, the ruling party in the state, Congress, is yet to release its candidate list.

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Party-wise manifestos

Major political parties in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are the BJP and the Congress. These parties will release their manifestos after the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission.

In 2018, the BJP promised to make the tribal-dominated state “Naxal-free” and give pension to small and marginal farmers. The election manifesto, titled ‘Sankalp Patra’ also promised to set up multi-specialty hospitals and take the state towards prosperity.

On the other hand, Congress’ 2018 election manifesto promised farm loan waiver, minimum support price for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and ban on liquor sales. The manifesto also promised halving electricity bills for domestic consumers, provisioning of houses and land to urban and rural families respectively.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 exit polls

The exit polls for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 will be announced after the declaration of the end of voting in the state. As per law, exit poll results cannot be published before the end of voting.