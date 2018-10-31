Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018: Polling booth set up for first time since Independence in a remote village of Dantewada

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018: This has come close on the heels of a deadly attack by Maoists on a police patrol party

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2018: In a major boost to electoral democracy, a polling booth has been set up for the first time since Independence in Katekalyan’s Telam village of Naxal affected Dantewada district. While residents of Telam village exuded confidence that they will cast their votes in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, officer-in-charge posted at Katekalyan police station asserted they have plans to see off the challenge. “It’s challenging but we’re ready. Villagers are connecting with us,” Katekalyan police station in-charge was quoted as saying by ANI.

This has come close on the heels of a deadly attack by Maoists on a police patrol party accompanying a three-member team of national broadcaster Doordarshan for election-related coverage, near Nilawaya village under Aranapur police station limits of Dantewada on Tuesday. Two policemen- Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh, assistant constable Manglu and the cameraman of Doordarshan Achyutanand Sahu were killed on the spot. Of the two injured policemen, an assistant constable Rakesh Kaushal died at a private hospital on Wednesday morning.

After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to time exhorted ultras to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

Chhattisgarh election date 2018: Polling will be held across 90 Assembly seats in the state in a two-phase manner. The first phase will be held on November 12 and the second phase of polling will take place on November 20.