Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi dies of heart attack, CM condoles death

Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker and ruling Congress MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi passed away following a heart attack on Sunday, PTI reported.

The 58-year-old leader who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack where he died in the morning, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of the three-time MLA.

Baghel tweeted (in Hindi), “The news of the sudden demise of Deputy Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, senior tribal leader, and Bhanupratappur MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi is very sad for all of us. May God give strength to his family members to bear the loss. I pray for peace of the departed soul.”

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा के उपाध्यक्ष, वरिष्ठ आदिवासी नेता, भानुप्रतापपुर विधायक श्री मनोज सिंह मंडावी जी के आकस्मिक निधन का समाचार हम सब के लिए बेहद दुखद है।



ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दे. दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति:

The Chhattisgarh government has announced one-day state mourning on Sunday in his home district Kanker and capital Raipur, a PRO official said. The national flag will be flown at half mast at these two places during the period, and no government entertainment and cultural programmes will be held during this period, as per PTI.

He was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area in Kanker on Saturday night. Shukla said after he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama and from there he was shifted to another hospital in Dhamtari town where he died.

The mortal remains have been taken to his village where his final rites will take place later in the day with state honours, according to a district official.

The three-time MLA is a prominent tribal face of the Congress party in Bastar region in Chhattisgarh.

He had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Chief Minister Ajit Jogi-led Congress government between 2000 and 2003.