Chhattisgarh: AAP leader Soni Sori claims Sukma encounter was fake, says security personnel deliberately fired on villagers

By: | Updated: February 7, 2019 9:46 AM

Sukma police had claimed there was an encounter between the security forces and Naxals on February 2 near Godelguda.

Sori alleged that the security pesonnel tried to dress Sukki in a Maoist uniform but the other women present there opposed it. (File/IE)

Questioning Chhattisgarh police’s claim that a tribal woman died in cross-fire between security personnel and Naxals in Sukma district Saturday, AAP leader Soni Sori has alleged that no real encounter had taken place.

The security personnel “deliberately” fired on villagers, the tribal activist alleged Wednesday.

“After getting information about the fake encounter, I visited Godelguda village Sunday. According to the villagers and eye-witnesses, no gun-battle took place between security forces and Naxals on the morning of February 2,” Sori said in a statement.

“No Maoists were present in the village. Security forces deliberately fired upon local women. Two women, Sukki and Deve, sustained bullet injuries,” she said.

Sori further alleged that the security pesonnel tried to dress Sukki in a Maoist uniform but the other women present there opposed it.

The security personnel then wrapped an injured Sukki in a polythene sheet and took her along, she said.

“Later, Sukki died,” said Sori.

“We have demanded that the state government take entire responsibility of victims’ families. The security personnel who were involved in the incident should be arrested,” the AAP leader demanded.

She warned of sitting on a hunger strike if the government did not take action against the `guilty’ personnel within eight days.

Sukma police had claimed there was an encounter between the security forces and Naxals on February 2 near Godelguda.

A woman died and another was injured in the incident. It was suspected that both were Naxals, but later it was found that they were villagers caught in the cross-fire, the police had said.

Podiyam Sukki succumbed during treatment while Kalmu Deve is undergoing treatment at Sukma district hospital.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident, a police official said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chhattisgarh: AAP leader Soni Sori claims Sukma encounter was fake, says security personnel deliberately fired on villagers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition