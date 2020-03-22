Chhattisgarh: 17 security personnel died in encounter with Naxals in Sukma

Among the 17 jawans, five are from the STF and 12 from DRG.

The bodies of 17 security personnel who went missing after a deadly encounter with naxals were recovered on Sunday. The jawans had gone missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with naxals in Sukama. The encounter happened between Maoist and District Reserve Guard around 2 pm near Korjaguda hills in Chintagufa area. Among the 17 jawans, five are from the STF and 12 from DRG.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that 17 jawans were missing after an encounter with Naxals in Sukma. He said several naxals had been killed and many were injured in the encounter that took place on Saturday afternoon. “I have received information that several naxals have been killed and many are injured in the encounter, while 17 jawans are missing,” Baghel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the encounter, 14 jawans from District Reserve Guard sustained injuries. Later, they were airlifted to Raipur and were admitted Ram Krishna Hospital. In a tweet, the chief minister informed that it was a five-hour long operation in which many Naxal leaders were shot dead. He also said that two jawans were seriously injured.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Baghel visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured soldiers. “I pray for their speedy recovery. Our 2 jawans are serious(ly) injured,” Baghel said.