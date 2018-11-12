Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Avoid these routes on November 13, 14

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 3:20 PM

Chhath Puja traffic advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions for November 13 and 14 on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja, Chhath Puja traffic, Chhath Puja traffic advisory, special traffic arrangements, traffic restrictions, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road, india newsThere will be no traffic restrictions in areas adjoining New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. (Reuters)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions for November 13 and 14 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Police have advised commuters to avoid roads including Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, roads near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge on these two days.

According to the advisory, normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected on roads adjoining the major ghats of the Yamuna river and water bodies like the Bhalaswa Lake and the Haiderpur Canal. There will be no traffic restrictions in areas adjoining New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT.

People are requested to avail public transport like the Delhi Metro to help keeping the roads decongested, the advisory stated. Appropriate diversions will be made by the traffic police based on ground requirement.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 13 till the morning of November 14.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Avoid these routes on November 13, 14
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition