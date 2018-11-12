Chhath Puja traffic advisory: Avoid these routes on November 13, 14

There will be no traffic restrictions in areas adjoining New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT. (Reuters)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory about special traffic arrangements and restrictions for November 13 and 14 on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Police have advised commuters to avoid roads including Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Wazirabad Bridge, roads near ISBT Kashmere Gate, Pushta Road (Khajoori/Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge on these two days.

According to the advisory, normal flow of traffic is likely to be affected on roads adjoining the major ghats of the Yamuna river and water bodies like the Bhalaswa Lake and the Haiderpur Canal. There will be no traffic restrictions in areas adjoining New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT.

People are requested to avail public transport like the Delhi Metro to help keeping the roads decongested, the advisory stated. Appropriate diversions will be made by the traffic police based on ground requirement.

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun god, is celebrated on the sixth day Kartik month of Hindu calendar. Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from the evening of November 13 till the morning of November 14.