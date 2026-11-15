As devotees gather along the banks of the Yamuna for Chhath Puja, the condition of Delhi’s river once again raises a critical question: how much will it cost to clean the Yamuna, and why have years of government spending and rejuvenation programmes failed to deliver the desired results?

Cleaning the river requires more than removing visible waste. It involves expanding sewage treatment capacity, connecting unsewered areas to sewer networks, preventing industrial discharge, intercepting polluted drains and maintaining adequate water flow.

Government figures highlight the scale of the challenge. According to a Ministry of Jal Shakti reply in Parliament in December 2025, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) spent around Rs 5,536 crore on keeping the Yamuna clean over the three financial years preceding the reply.

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Separately, 35 Yamuna rejuvenation projects were sanctioned under the Namami Gange Programme at an estimated cost of Rs 6,534 crore, aimed at creating 2,243 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage treatment capacity. Of these, 21 projects had been completed at the time of the parliamentary reply.

Why does the Yamuna remain polluted?

One of the biggest challenges is the gap between sewage generation and effective treatment.

According to data provided by the DJB to the Ministry of Jal Shakti in July 2025, Delhi generated approximately 3,596 MLD of sewage against installed treatment capacity of 3,474 MLD.

However, the 37 operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) were treating around 2,955 MLD. Only 2,014 MLD of treated sewage from 23 plants complied with discharge standards prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The remaining 14 STPs were found to be non-compliant.

The ministry also reported that approximately 641 MLD of sewage remained untreated and entered the Yamuna or the city’s drainage network.

Untreated wastewater, industrial discharge and inadequate solid-waste management continue to add to the pollution burden.

What will it take to clean the river?

The clean-up effort depends on five major interventions: expanding and upgrading sewage treatment plants, connecting unsewered colonies to sewer networks, intercepting polluted drains, enforcing industrial effluent standards and maintaining adequate ecological flow.

Simply increasing installed treatment capacity will not be sufficient. Existing plants must operate efficiently, meet discharge standards and have proper maintenance arrangements.

The Centre has also emphasised the need for Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to coordinate their efforts to ensure adequate ecological flow in the river.

Delhi approves Rs 4,500-crore sewage infrastructure push

The Delhi government has announced another major investment in sewage and wastewater infrastructure.

The Indian Express reported in July 2026 that the DJB had approved projects worth around Rs 4,500 crore, including 15 decentralised STPs, expansion of sewer lines and upgrades to existing treatment infrastructure.

According to The Indian Express, the projects are expected to cover around 1,000 km of sewer lines and benefit approximately 20 lakh residents. The work is expected to be completed within 21 months.

The newspaper also reported that utilisation of Delhi’s installed sewage treatment capacity improved from 74.2% in 2022 to 79.16% in 2024 and 80.9% in 2025.

What happened to previous Yamuna clean-up projects?

The National Mission for Clean Ganga’s September 2026 progress report provides a project-wise update on infrastructure created under the Yamuna Action Plan-III and Namami Gange Programme.

Completed projects include the 204 MLD Kondli STP upgrade, the 182 MLD Rithala Phase-I STP upgrade and the 564 MLD wastewater treatment plant at Okhla, completed in March 2025.

However, some projects remained under tendering. These included a proposed 4.5 MLD STP at Mehrauli and a 6.8-km network to convey treated sewage from the Coronation Pillar STP to the Yamuna.

For the Delhi projects covered in this section, the report recorded an approved cost of approximately Rs 2,505.74 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,898.61 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Centre pushes integrated rejuvenation plan

At a review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 8, 2026, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were asked to work through an integrated action plan.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 129 STPs had been completed across the three states, while another 59 were planned by the end of 2027.

The review also covered drain desilting, waste management and monitoring of water quality. The government said 97% of the targeted 28.57 lakh metric tonnes of silt had been removed from Yamuna drains.

How much more will cleaning the Yamuna cost?

There is no single consolidated official estimate of the additional amount required to clean the entire river.

The Rs 5,536 crore already spent, the Rs 6,534 crore Namami Gange project portfolio and the DJB’s Rs 4,500-crore infrastructure programme cover different periods and project categories. They cannot simply be added to arrive at a final clean-up cost.

A credible estimate would require an assessment of remaining sewage-treatment gaps, sewer connectivity, drain interception, industrial waste management and long-term operating costs.

As Chhath Puja brings renewed attention to the Yamuna, the real test for the authorities will be whether the money committed and infrastructure created translate into measurable improvements in water quality.