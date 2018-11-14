Chhath Puja 2018: Muslims clean, wash roads leading to Ganga ghat for Hindu devotees in West Bengal

Published: November 14, 2018 11:46 AM

Chhath Puja 2018: The exemplary incident took place on Tuesday at Titagarh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Chhath Puja 2018: This year Chhath Puja is being celebrated over four days starting Sunday (November 11) to Wednesday (November 14).

Chhath Puja 2018 is a social festival celebrated mainly in eastern parts of India. It’s one of the biggest festivals in Bihar where the festivities and rituals are observed in a simple and vibrant manner. The festival is celebrated in several areas across West Bengal where Biharis form a sizeable population. During this year’s Chhath Puja, an eloquent example of communal harmony was set in West Bengal as a group of Muslim people swept and cleaned the path leading to Ganga ghats (banks) through which Chhath Puja procession and devotees went.

The exemplary incident took place on Tuesday at Titagarh in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Participants of the Muslim community said that a message of communal harmony was sent to the nation through this event. A TMC councillor of Barrackpore Municipality said, “We live in India where Hindus, Muslims and Sikh communities live together peacefully. Today is Chhath Puja and we don’t want our Hindu sisters and mothers to go through a filthy road.”

“We cleaned the roads on the occasion of Chhath Puja. In Titagarh, we celebrate Eid, Durga Puja, Kali Puja and Chhath,” the councillor, who is a Muslim, was quoted as saying by local Bengali portal (Kolkata24*7.com). He also wondered if people can reside peacefully in Titagarh, why can’t they do the same in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced one full day holiday and one day of “Sectional holiday” in the state for the first time to mark Chhath festivities. “Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja,” she posted on Facebook and Twitter greeting people on the occasion.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Monday conveyed his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Chhath Puja celebrations. In a statement, Tripathi hoped that the festival provides an opportunity to reconfirm faith in the cultural heritage and spirit of friendship among all sections of the society.

Chhath Puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and also in neighbouring Nepal. This year Chhath Puja is being celebrated over four days starting Sunday (November 11) to Wednesday (November 14).

