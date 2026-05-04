Chepauk Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Live: Check Chennai Chepauk Thiruvallikeni election results, trends, winning and runner-up candidates
Chepauk Thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Track the latest election vote-counting results and winning and losing candidates in Chepauk Thiruvallikeni here. Here you will find real-time updates as vote counting proceeds for Chepauk Thiruvallikeni in Tamil-nadu Assembly Election Result 2026.
Chennai Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Live:
Candidates
Party
Status
Aadirajaram
AIADMK
Awaited
Agni Aalvar
IND
Awaited
Arumugam. C
IND
Awaited
Ayisha
IND
Awaited
Aysha
Naam Tamilar Katchi
Awaited
Bharathkumar. G
IND
Awaited
Irfan Basha
Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi
Awaited
Kumar. M
IND
Awaited
Mirza Safder Ali
IND
Awaited
Mohamed Dharik. I
IND
Awaited
Mohamed Meera. A
IND
Awaited
Mohammed Yasser
BSP
Awaited
Rajasekar. S
IND
Awaited
Rajeshkumar. K
IND
Awaited
Saamy. S.K. Dr
IND
Awaited
Seenivasan. L
IND
Awaited
Selvam Alias Venkatesh
IND
Awaited
Selvam. D
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
Awaited
Selvam. K S/O Karuppannan
IND
Awaited
Selvam. K S/O V. Kanniappan
IND
Awaited
Syeed Layak Bhasha
IND
Awaited
Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK
Awaited
Vijaya Kumar. B
IND
Awaited
Milany. P
IND
Awaited
Selvam Alias Harinarayanan
IND
Awaited
Counting of votes for the Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.
What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?
Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.
Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 84.28% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.
Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly election results?
In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Chepauk-thiruvallikeni with a margin of 69355 votes.
Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly elections?
Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Assembly
Winner
Runner-Up
Margin(votes)
Candidate Name
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Kassali A.V.A
69355
Party Name
Dravida Munetra Kazhagam
Pattali Makkal Katchi
Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live
Disclaimer: The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.