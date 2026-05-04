Chennai Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aadirajaram AIADMK Awaited
Agni Aalvar IND Awaited
Arumugam. C IND Awaited
Ayisha IND Awaited
Aysha Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Bharathkumar. G IND Awaited
Irfan Basha Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Kumar. M IND Awaited
Mirza Safder Ali IND Awaited
Mohamed Dharik. I IND Awaited
Mohamed Meera. A IND Awaited
Mohammed Yasser BSP Awaited
Rajasekar. S IND Awaited
Rajeshkumar. K IND Awaited
Saamy. S.K. Dr IND Awaited
Seenivasan. L IND Awaited
Selvam Alias Venkatesh IND Awaited
Selvam. D Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Selvam. K S/O Karuppannan IND Awaited
Selvam. K S/O V. Kanniappan IND Awaited
Syeed Layak Bhasha IND Awaited
Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK Awaited
Vijaya Kumar. B IND Awaited
Milany. P IND Awaited
Selvam Alias Harinarayanan IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 84.28% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Chepauk-thiruvallikeni with a margin of 69355 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Chepauk-thiruvallikeni assembly elections?

Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Udhayanidhi Stalin Kassali A.V.A 69355
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam Pattali Makkal Katchi

Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Chepauk-thiruvallikeni Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.