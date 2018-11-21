Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The amount of rain recorded was between 1 cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi at Nagapattinam district). (Representational Image)

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai, experienced rainfall on Wednesday. The MeT department has predicted further rainfall for the next two days. As per the bulletin, the area may suffer heavy to very heavy rain falls in the next 48 hours. Today’s rainfall took place owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Speaking to news agency PTI, a Met official here said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram were among the districts that experienced rainfall.

The MeT official also noted that the rains have already begun to lash the eastern and central parts of the state. The amount of rain recorded was between 1 cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi in Nagapattinam district). The rainfall was recorded in various places of the State from 8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday, and Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 2 cm, the Met office said.

