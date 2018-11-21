Chennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Nov 21, 2018 6:27 pm

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai, experienced rainfall on Wednesday.

CHENNAI weather, CHENNAI RAINS, chennai weather live, chennai weather update, chennai school holiday due to rains, chennai weather live updates, chennali weather news, chennai rains new, pudducherry weather newsThe amount of rain recorded was between 1 cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi at Nagapattinam district). (Representational Image)

Chennai Weather Live Updates: Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including its capital Chennai, experienced rainfall on Wednesday. The MeT department has predicted further rainfall for the next two days. As per the bulletin, the area may suffer heavy to very heavy rain falls in the next 48 hours. Today’s rainfall took place owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Speaking to news agency PTI, a Met official here said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram were among the districts that experienced rainfall.

The MeT official also noted that the rains have already begun to lash the eastern and central parts of the state. The amount of rain recorded was between 1 cm (Cuddalore, Ariyalur) and 7 cm (Tarangambadi in Nagapattinam district). The rainfall was recorded in various places of the State from 8.30 am Tuesday to 8.30 am Wednesday, and Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 2 cm, the Met office said.

Live Blog

18:27 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
Very heavy showers likely in next 48 hours

Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, it said. Noting that rains have already begun to lash the eastern and central parts of the State, a Met official here said Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram were among the districts that experienced rainfall.

18:25 (IST) 21 Nov 2018
Rains earlier today

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, experienced rainfall Wednesday owing to a well-marked low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the system, the Met office has forecast rains for Tamil Nadu during the next two days. A bulletin said a well marked low pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Tamil Nadu."

